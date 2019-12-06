7 historic food halls headed to Florida cities

The food hall craze continues to take the south by storm. Here is a brief look at the latest food hall projects in Florida, involving the adaptive reuse of historic buildings.

7. Brooklyn Food Hall 301 Park Street Jacksonville

Catlin and Sons Studebaker, 301 Park Street, in the 1950s.

A former Studebaker dealership housed in a building constructed in 1924 could become urban Jacksonville’s largest food hall.

At the 2019 International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) conference, the Trevato Development Group revealed its intentions for converting the former dealership and an adjacent warehouse built in 1945 into a sprawling complex with full service anchor restaurants, indoor food stalls with communal seating, an outdoor beer garden/dining courtyard, and a flex space for temporary vendors.

Redevelopment of these Brooklyn properties appears to be dependent upon the completion of a $2.2 million City of Jacksonville Park Street road diet, which is seen as a critical catalyst for the continued rebirth of the Brooklyn neighborhood.

Rendering of food hall planned for 301 Park Street in Brooklyn.

6. Bumby Arcade Food Hall 126 W Church St, Orlando

The Bumby Arcade, one of Orlando’s oldest buildings, will soon become one of Florida’s newest food halls. Atlanta-based Mason Capital Partners has submitted plans to the City of Orlando to convert a building at Church Street Station, that dates back to 1886 into a food hall that would include an entrance with a steel-beamed balcony in the heart of the city.

The Bumby Arcade. (Photo courtesy of Ennis Davis)

Although there are several food hall projects underway in Central Florida, the downtown project is one of two food hall developments involving the adaptive reuse of authentic historic landmarks within the city. Renderings indicate the Bumby Arcade Food Hall will include 18 total stalls and ample seating in 16,000 square feet of space. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2020.

