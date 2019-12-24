Family reunites at Jacksonville International Airport before Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville International Airport was busy Tuesday morning as passengers came and went for the holidays.

Robert Bonner flew in from Philadelphia to celebrate Christmas with his six siblings. It's the first time they will all be together in roughly seven years.

“I was ready to get here,” said Bonner, who was met at the terminal by four of his siblings as they held signs, cheered and welcomed him with hugs.

“We are happy to see him,” Bonner’s sister, Regina Deney, told News4Jax. “We are happy to have the whole family together. We are looking forward to it.”

The family is originally from Tennessee, but now they all live in different parts of the country. This year, they are looking forward to recreating old traditions to make new memories.

“We have a good time, " said Yolanda Flanigan, Bonner’s sister. "We laugh, we talk, we play games, we have fun!”

Christmas Eve is the best day to travel because there are not as many travelers, according to AAA.

Economy lots 1, 2 and 3 at the airport were at capacity as of noon Tuesday. The airport recommends getting a ride to the airport or using other parking options, including the daily and hourly garages.