Jacksonville viewers start new year choosing The Local Station, CW17, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new year kicked off with The Local Station as the most-watched local news and more than 13 million pageviews on News4Jax.com.

Morning news leads the way with 13,132 households (HH) watching News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. for a 10 share. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is no. 1 in the time period with 20,221 HH watching. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX won with 26,168 HHs and a 17 share. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 in the 6-7 a.m. time period bringing in 33,488 viewing HHs and a 19 share. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with 34,892 HHs and an 18 share, beating out all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC’s Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC’s Good Morning America on WJXX. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 beats Today Show by 64% with 25,058 HHs.

Wendy Williams on WCWJ has improved the time period at 10 a.m. over last January and has improved the performance of the show compared to its run on WJXX in January 2019. River City Live was No. 2 in the time period with 10,974 HHs. News4JAX at 4 p.m. beat Ellen, Dr. Phil and Judge Judy for the #1 spot with 22,846 HHs watching.

In evening news, News4JAX at 5 p.m. is the most-watched local news in the time period with 36,7119 HHs. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with 38,313 HHs. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Mary Baer, Tom Wills and John Gaughan is No. 1 with 46,340 HHs and a 14 share.

The story continues in late news, as The 10:00 O’Clock News at 10 p.m. is the most-watched late newscast in the market. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. and had 32,455 HHs watching and at 10:30 p.m. 25,760 HHs tuned in. News4JAX at 11 p.m. kept Jacksonville informed again for the No. 1 spot at 11 p.m. with 23,617 HHs on WJXT. News4JAX at 11 p.m. brings in an additional 2,940 viewing HHs from WCWJ.

“With another month of important local stories, including the significant developments with JEA and the death of former Mayor Jake Godbold, we are again very proud to be the top choice in Jacksonville for news and information,” said Bob Ellis, vice president and general manager of WJXT/WCWJ. “When you watch Channel 4 or go to News4JAX.com, I think it’s clear the difference between our newscasts and others continues to be people you know and trust who have been here long enough to know what stories mean to our community. That’s what being Jacksonville’s one true local station is all about.”