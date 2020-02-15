Jacksonville's 4 best spots for inexpensive burgers

Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger sources in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt for low-priced burgers.

1. La Nota

PHOTO: Cecile b./YELP

Topping the list is La Nota. Located in Spring Park at 2021 St. Augustine Road, Unit 8, the Venezuelan fast-food spot, which offers specialty burgers and more, is the highest-rated affordable burger spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.

Salads, sandwiches and Venezuelan appetizers, including empanadas, mini arepas and tequeños (cheese sticks), are also on the menu. Catering services are available as well.

2. Shack Maui

PHOTO: matt c./YELP

Next up is Golden Glades/The Woods' Shack Maui, situated at 13799-1 Beach Blvd. With four stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp, the Hawaiian and Colombian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced burger option.

The eatery offers a family-friendly, lounge-like atmosphere and serves an internationally-inspired menu that highlights specialty hamburgers and also features quesadillas, hot dogs and chicken tenders.

3. San Jose Deli and Grill

PHOTO: ron r./YELP

Sunbeam's San Jose Deli and Grill, located at 9735 Old St. Augustine Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly deli, which offers hot and cold sandwiches, burgers and more, 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews. You'll also find salads, pastas and desserts on the menu, and catering services are available for all occasions.

Yelper Chris G., who reviewed San Jose Deli and Grill on Jan. 9, wrote, "That place is a hidden gem," and Yelper Tori S. added, "The food was so fresh and absolutely delicious!"

4. Barrs Street Eats

PHOTO: pat c./YELP

Over in Riverside, check out Barrs Street Eats, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the breakfast, brunch and lunch spot by heading over to 1639 Barrs St.

Aside from burgers, the casual eatery's menu features breakfast, like a three-egg omelet or an over-stuffed biscuit sandwich, as well as fried chicken, po'boys, Cuban sandwiches, salads and vegetarian options.

