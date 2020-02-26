Flagler College ducks tell gator head to quack off

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Well... that didn’t work.

Flagler College, a private liberal arts college in St. Augustine, tried to solve its pesky duck problem at the pool by placing a fake gator head in the middle.

The only problem? The ducks don’t care.

RELATED | Flagler College adds ‘gator’ to head off duck problem

Just mere hours later, the waterbirds had made friends with the fake gator head and owl statue placed by the pool.

The college maintenance staff is desperately trying to stop the ducks from making a mess inside the pool area with no avail.

Whatever will they try next?