66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

66ºF

Features

Flagler College ducks tell gator head to quack off

They just waddled right back in...

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Flagler, Saint Augustine, St. Johns County, Duck, Gator, Pool
Ducks talking quack to fake gator head
Ducks talking quack to fake gator head

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Well... that didn’t work.

Flagler College, a private liberal arts college in St. Augustine, tried to solve its pesky duck problem at the pool by placing a fake gator head in the middle.

The only problem? The ducks don’t care.

RELATED | Flagler College adds ‘gator’ to head off duck problem

Just mere hours later, the waterbirds had made friends with the fake gator head and owl statue placed by the pool.

The college maintenance staff is desperately trying to stop the ducks from making a mess inside the pool area with no avail.

Whatever will they try next?

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: