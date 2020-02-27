Breaking down the R-U-L-E-S for the First Coast Spelling Bee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 14 best spellers from North Florida will compete live tonight to see who will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
The First Coast Spelling Bee kicks off live on Channel 4 at 8 p.m. and will also be streamed live on News4Jax.com.
St. Johns Country Day student Erik Williams, last year's First Coast Spelling Bee champion, returns to represent Clay County again this year.
He’ll be defending his title at Jacksonville University’s Terry Concert Hall against some top notch competition from counties around Northeast Florida.
All the contestants must abide by the rules laid out by the national spelling bee officials. Here's a simple breakdown:
- Words are selected from a predetermined re-ordered list provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
- Only a participant’s two official representatives can enter a protest on the participant’s behalf.
- The judges’ decision is final.
- All students spell one word in each round.
- Those who spell correctly advance to the next round.
- Those who spell a word incorrectly are eliminated from the competition once the round is complete.
- This continues until one speller remains and completes his/her championship word.
Here are the contestants in the order that they will compete, which was determined by a random drawing on “The Morning Show.”
|Name
|Grade
|School
|County
|Erik Williams
|7th
|St. Johns Country Day
|Clay County
|Elco Carrasco
|8th
|Baker County Middle School
|Baker County
|Manischa Wijayawardhana
|6th
|Switzerland Point Middle School
|St. Johns County
|Isabella Hobday
|5th
|Branford Elementary School
|Suwannee County
|Anthony “AJ” Todd
|5th
|Lake Butler Middle School
|Union County
|Vivie Thelin
|8th
|Millhopper Montessori School
|Alachua County
|Armand Kuykendall
|6th
|Miller Middle School
|Putnam County
|Ashton Tabor
|7th
|Hamilton County High School
|Hamilton County
|Adyson Hammock
|6th
|Madison County Central School
|Madison County
|Rosalie Speer
|7th
|Fort White Middle/High School
|Columbia County
|Ian Wilking
|5th
|St. Michael Academy
|Nassau County
|Morgan King
|7th
|Bradford Middle School
|Bradford County
|Julius Graham III
|8th
|DuPont Middle School
|Duval County
|Caleb Rimpel
|8th
|Christ the King Lutheran
|Flagler County
