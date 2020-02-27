Breaking down the R-U-L-E-S for the First Coast Spelling Bee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 14 best spellers from North Florida will compete live tonight to see who will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

The First Coast Spelling Bee kicks off live on Channel 4 at 8 p.m. and will also be streamed live on News4Jax.com.

St. Johns Country Day student Erik Williams, last year's First Coast Spelling Bee champion, returns to represent Clay County again this year.

RELATED | Interactive map of First Coast Spelling Bee contestants

He’ll be defending his title at Jacksonville University’s Terry Concert Hall against some top notch competition from counties around Northeast Florida.

All the contestants must abide by the rules laid out by the national spelling bee officials. Here's a simple breakdown:

Words are selected from a predetermined re-ordered list provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Only a participant’s two official representatives can enter a protest on the participant’s behalf.

The judges’ decision is final.

All students spell one word in each round.

Those who spell correctly advance to the next round.

Those who spell a word incorrectly are eliminated from the competition once the round is complete.

This continues until one speller remains and completes his/her championship word.

News4Jax highlighted each of the 14 spellers during “The Morning Show” last week. For more on who they are, click here.

Here are the contestants in the order that they will compete, which was determined by a random drawing on “The Morning Show.”