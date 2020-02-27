45ºF

Breaking down the R-U-L-E-S for the First Coast Spelling Bee

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 14 best spellers from North Florida will compete live tonight to see who will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

The First Coast Spelling Bee kicks off live on Channel 4 at 8 p.m. and will also be streamed live on News4Jax.com.

St. Johns Country Day student Erik Williams, last year's First Coast Spelling Bee champion, returns to represent Clay County again this year.

He’ll be defending his title at Jacksonville University’s Terry Concert Hall against some top notch competition from counties around Northeast Florida.

All the contestants must abide by the rules laid out by the national spelling bee officials. Here's a simple breakdown:

  • Words are selected from a predetermined re-ordered list provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
  • Only a participant’s two official representatives can enter a protest on the participant’s behalf.
  • The judges’ decision is final.
  • All students spell one word in each round.
  • Those who spell correctly advance to the next round.
  • Those who spell a word incorrectly are eliminated from the competition once the round is complete.
  • This continues until one speller remains and completes his/her championship word.

Here are the contestants in the order that they will compete, which was determined by a random drawing on “The Morning Show.”

NameGradeSchoolCounty
Erik Williams7thSt. Johns Country DayClay County
Elco Carrasco8thBaker County Middle SchoolBaker County
Manischa Wijayawardhana6thSwitzerland Point Middle SchoolSt. Johns County
Isabella Hobday5thBranford Elementary SchoolSuwannee County
Anthony “AJ” Todd5thLake Butler Middle SchoolUnion County
Vivie Thelin8thMillhopper Montessori SchoolAlachua County
Armand Kuykendall6thMiller Middle SchoolPutnam County
Ashton Tabor7thHamilton County High SchoolHamilton County
Adyson Hammock6thMadison County Central SchoolMadison County
Rosalie Speer7thFort White Middle/High SchoolColumbia County
Ian Wilking5thSt. Michael AcademyNassau County
Morgan King7thBradford Middle SchoolBradford County
Julius Graham III8thDuPont Middle SchoolDuval County
Caleb Rimpel8thChrist the King LutheranFlagler County

