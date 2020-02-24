60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

60ºF

First Coast Spelling Bee
The 14 best spellers from North Florida compete live to see which will advance to the National Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Watch the First Coast Spelling Bee on WJXT/Channel 4
8-10 p.m. Feb. 27 live from the Jacksonville University's Terry Concert Hall

Tap on red dots on map below to learn about each contestant

Road to the 2020 First Coast Spelling Bee

Congratulations to Erik Williams, winner of the 2019 First Coast Spelling Bee

WJXT, The Local Station, hosted the 75th annual First Coast Spelling Bee on Feb. 19, 2019.
Erik, a St. Johns Country Day student, defeated 13 other hopefuls at the competition held at Jacksonville University's Swisher Theatre.
The winning word? Dalliance.
Erik advanced to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
WATCH AGAIN: The 2019 First Coast Spelling Bee