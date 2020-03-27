Who’s open for business in Jacksonville? Let us know

Whether it’s a grocery store scaling back hours or a bank shifting to drive-through service, seemingly no business has been immune to the coronavirus outbreak.

At News4Jax, we’re compiling a database of Jacksonville-area businesses whose models are shifting in response to the fallout from the public health crisis, and we could use your help.

So, let us know what your business is doing. Are you still open? Do you offer delivery? Is your service now strictly curbside? Whatever the changes, we want to know about them.

RELATED: Updates on local businesses’ hours and closures

Just fill out the form below and help keep your customers informed about what’s going on.