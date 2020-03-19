Are Costco, Target and Walmart open? Updates on hours, closings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As precautions are taken to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, businesses have largely decided to reduce business hours or close entirely. A look at businesses on the First Coast that have made changes. This list will be continuously updated.

The links listed are to that company’s COVID-19 responses and pages and should be updated with the most current information.

Aldi: Will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The company said that some stores may have limited hours due to restocking and cleaning.

AMC Theaters: All theaters will be closed for six to 12 weeks.

Best Buy: Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, according to a statement from the company. Beginning Monday, and for at least two weeks, the store will have limited access (10 to 15 people at a time). Hours remain 10-6.

BJ’s: No major changes. Normal store hours.

Costco: Some services reduced, but normal store hours.

Dunkin Donuts: All orders are limited to drive-thru or carry-out.

Harbor Freight: Beginning Thursday, store hours Monday through Saturday are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Home Depot: Beginning Thursday, stores will close at 6 p.m. The company also announced that all hourly full-time employees will receive 80 additional hours of paid sick or personal time, and part-time employees will receive an additional 40 hours. Face masks and hand sanitizer purchase are limited to 10 per person.

Publix: Store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Regal Theaters: All theaters closed until further notice. In a related move, several movies scheduled to be released will be released on-demand as early as Friday. “Trolls World Tour,” “The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man” and “Emma” are some of the movies that will be released for consumers to purchase, according to NPR. Cost is $19.99 for a two-day digital rental.

Sam’s Club: Hours changed to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Sunday hours remain the same (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Starbucks: All orders are to go as of March 15. Orders can be placed at registers, through the Starbucks app or at the drive-thru.

Stein Mart: Closed from March 18 to 31. All buy online for store pickup has been suspended during this time.

Target: All stores will close by 9 p.m. It announced that it would “reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.”

Trader Joe’s: Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores will adjust from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., beginning Thursday. Its 24-hour drive-through pharmacies will remain open and pharmacy hours will largely remain unchanged on the weekends. It will update each location’s hours on its website.

Walmart: Beginning Thursday, stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice.

Whole Foods: Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers 60 and older can shop one hour prior to the general public.

Winn-Dixie: All locations will close at 9 p.m. until further notice.