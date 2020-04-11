Viral video makes compelling case for social distancing

If seeing is believing, then an ad released by the Ohio Department of Health makes one of the most compelling cases yet for social distancing.

Social distancing is widely credited by public health experts as the key to slowing the spread of novel coronavirus, which has already infected nearly 500,000 people in the U.S. alone, resulting in roughly 19,000 deaths.

The idea behind social distancing is to avoid having close contact with everyone but our immediate families, which should slow the spread of the disease long enough to keep us from overwhelming our hospitals.

On Thursday, Ohio’s health department posted a 30-second video on its Facebook page. The clip is captioned with the words: “Social distancing works. We are all #InThisTogetherOhio.”

It shows what happens when a ping pong ball is dropped into a field of mouse traps and then what happens when the same demonstration is done but with the mouse traps spaced out.

Don’t take our word for it, though. View the embedded clip below: