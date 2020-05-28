TJX aims to have all stores reopened by end of June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – TJX Cos., the parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Homegoods, hopes to have all of its stores back open by the end of June, the company reported to the SEC on Thursday, according to NBC Boston.

TJX closed stores in nine countries along with all of its online shopping sites, distribution centers and offices in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic was starting to make waves in the U.S.

Since May 2, TJX opened approximately 36% of its 4,500 stores worldwide, equating to 1,600 locations reopening as well as four e-commerce sites.

The company now hopes to have everything back open by the end of June as it has “fully or partially reopened in 25 states,” NBC Boston reported.