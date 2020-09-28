Jacksonville woman celebrates 100 years of life on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax is wishing a special young lady a happy birthday on Monday!

Jean Pozin, who has lived in Jacksonville since 1972, turned 100 on Sept. 28.

Her son, Arnel Pozin, told News4Jax the family moved here to open up a business together.

He said Jean is very energetic.

“She’s just like the Energizer Bunny,” Arnel Pozin said.

Jean has six children and a bunch of grandchildren. She celebrated her birthday by “Zooming” with loved ones.

We can feel the love through Jean’s smile and we hope she has the best day ever.