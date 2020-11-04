Voting on Election Day: What you had to say

While more than 97 million Americans cast their ballots early or by mail, we asked about your experience at the polls Tuesday. We wanted to find out if you ran into any problems or if you have rave reviews to share.

Here are some of your responses:

I got to my polling location only to be redirected to a new location. They handed us directions to the new location down the street. — Juan

I voted in Nassau County at Springhill Baptist Church. There was no social distancing. I voted in a booth shoulder to shoulder with others. — Anonymous

I had a great experience voting this morning in Mandarin! There was no wait, but the poll workers said there had been record turnout so far. — Anonymous

We’d like to hear from you