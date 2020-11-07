WEIGH IN: How can our nation come together?

It’s magnified the ideological rift across the country, cost people friendships and even torn families apart — there’s no question the 2020 election has been polarizing.

But no matter what final outcome awaits the American people, this election has made one thing clear: we are a nation divided. With that in mind, we want to know how you think we can come together.

Taking things a step further, what (if anything) will you do to help our country heal?

Tell us what you think