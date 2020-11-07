79ºF

WEIGH IN: How can our nation come together?

Garrett Pelican, Digital executive producer

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, supporters for former Vice President Joe Biden and Black Lives Matter, clash with President Donald Trump supporters prior to the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City. Several years since its founding, BLM has evolved well beyond the initial aspirations of its early supporters. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)
It’s magnified the ideological rift across the country, cost people friendships and even torn families apart — there’s no question the 2020 election has been polarizing.

But no matter what final outcome awaits the American people, this election has made one thing clear: we are a nation divided. With that in mind, we want to know how you think we can come together.

Taking things a step further, what (if anything) will you do to help our country heal?

Tell us what you think

