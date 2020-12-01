Grumpy’s Restaurant to open 3 new locations in 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yummy news coming your way: Grumpy’s Restaurant is planning on opening three new locations in 2021.

One restaurant will open in St. Johns County, slated to open this Spring, and two restaurants in the Jacksonville area.

President and CEO Daniel DeLeon told News4Jax the franchise is expecting to have eight local restaurants open by the end of 2022. This news comes after the restaurant bounced back from hardship last spring facing the pandemic.

Our viewers love Grumpy’s Restaurant! Grumpy’s was your choice for Jacksonville’s best brunch during our JaxBest voting.

Grumpy’s, which has been around since 1990, has build loyal followers, making it a beloved neighborhood spot. It’s a full-service American and southern-style diner first opened by a U.S. Navy cook, known as Chef Grumpy.

