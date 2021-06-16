What’s the best advice you ever received from your dad? We’d love to hear

Is your dad the type to dole out advice?

As we approach Father’s Day weekend, it seems dads are on the brain -- and it got us thinking: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten from your father?

It could be something short and sweet, or a bigger, more complex piece of advice.

Zane Koonce said the best advice his dad, Donald, ever gave him was this: “Always provide for your family. Hard work never killed anyone.”

Do you have anything to share? Zak Rosen, creator and host of the podcast, “The Best Advice Show,” wants to hear from you. Again, the advice can be straightforward or a bit more detailed. Specific or broad -- he’ll take it!

To contribute some of your dad’s wise words, drop Rosen a voicemail at 844-935-BEST, or drop him a line at zak@bestadvice.show. If you call, leave your name and your tip, followed by your email address in case he has any follow-up questions.

He’s not so much interested in platitudes and truisms, but instead, looking for the odd, uplifting, effective, real advice.

“The Best Advice Show” is a product of Graham Media Group. Download it wherever you listen to or access podcasts.