Jacksonville Zoo celebrates birth of baby giraffe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens just got a little (taller) bigger!

The Zoo announced the birth of a new baby giraffe!

13-year-old Luna gave birth to her sixth calf on July 2. The zoo said its new addition looks strong and healthy after his first neonatal exam.

“Our tower of giraffes grows by another long neck,” the zoo said. “Today, 13-year-old Luna gave birth to her 6th calf—on exhibit! Animal care staff continues to monitor mom & calf...”

Congratulations!