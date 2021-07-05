Ask Me Anything: Tracking Elsa

With Tropical Storm Elsa expected to impact Florida early this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for parts of South Florida and counties along the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center’s track also suggests Elsa could bring minor impacts to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

To equip you with as much information as possible, The Weather Authority meteorologist Mark Collins is hosting an Ask Me Anything this afternoon to field your questions. This AMA kicks off at 2 p.m., so don’t be late. P.S. If you can’t make it, don’t worry — we’ll post a recap of the chat here on News4Jax.com.

