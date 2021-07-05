What to expect where you live: County-by-county storm status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa remains on a projected path just off Florida’s Gulf Coast through Tuesday, with possible landfall early Wednesday in the Big Bend region and a move to the northeast through the Suwannee Valley and into Southeast Georgia. This potential puts us on the powerful, “dirty” side of the storm, which means a greater chance of severe weather.

Depending on the track Elsa takes, here’s how the tropical storm could affect Northeast Florida late Tuesday through Wednesday.

The Weather Authority forecast for winds, rain and the timing Wednesday for peak of storm impact

Jacksonville/Duval County

Slight tornado threat

20-30 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph

Tropical downpours: 1-3″

Potential for flash flooding, storm surge

Scattered power outages

Clay County

Emergency Operations Center activated (Level 2 - moderate)

Slight tornado threat

15-25 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph

Tropical downpours: 1-3″

Potential for flash flooding

Scattered power outages

Nassau County

15-25 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph

Tropical downpours: 1-3″

Potential for flash flooding, storm surge

St. Johns County

Slight tornado threat

25-40 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph

Tropical downpours: 1-3″

Potential for flash flooding, storm surge

Scattered power outages

Baker/Columbia counties

15-25 mph winds; gusts to 35 mph

Tropical downpours: 2-3″

Potential for flash flooding

Scattered power outages

Alachua/Bradford/Union counties

Slight tornado threat

15-25 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph

Tropical downpours: 2-4″

Potential for flash flooding

Scattered power outages

Flagler County

20-30 mph gusts; gusts to 45 mph

Tropical downpours: 1-3″

Potential for flash flooding, storm surge

Scattered power outages

Putnam County