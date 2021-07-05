What to expect where you live: County-by-county storm status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa remains on a projected path just off Florida’s Gulf Coast through Tuesday, with possible landfall early Wednesday in the Big Bend region and a move to the northeast through the Suwannee Valley and into Southeast Georgia. This potential puts us on the powerful, “dirty” side of the storm, which means a greater chance of severe weather.
Depending on the track Elsa takes, here’s how the tropical storm could affect Northeast Florida late Tuesday through Wednesday.
The Weather Authority forecast for winds, rain and the timing Wednesday for peak of storm impact
Jacksonville/Duval County
- Slight tornado threat
- 20-30 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph
- Tropical downpours: 1-3″
- Potential for flash flooding, storm surge
- Scattered power outages
Clay County
- Emergency Operations Center activated (Level 2 - moderate)
- Slight tornado threat
- 15-25 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph
- Tropical downpours: 1-3″
- Potential for flash flooding
- Scattered power outages
Nassau County
- 15-25 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph
- Tropical downpours: 1-3″
- Potential for flash flooding, storm surge
St. Johns County
- Slight tornado threat
- 25-40 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph
- Tropical downpours: 1-3″
- Potential for flash flooding, storm surge
- Scattered power outages
Baker/Columbia counties
- 15-25 mph winds; gusts to 35 mph
- Tropical downpours: 2-3″
- Potential for flash flooding
- Scattered power outages
Alachua/Bradford/Union counties
- Slight tornado threat
- 15-25 mph winds; gusts to 40 mph
- Tropical downpours: 2-4″
- Potential for flash flooding
- Scattered power outages
Flagler County
- 20-30 mph gusts; gusts to 45 mph
- Tropical downpours: 1-3″
- Potential for flash flooding, storm surge
- Scattered power outages
Putnam County
- Emergency Operations Center activated (Level 2 - moderate)
- 25-35 mph winds; gusts to 45 mph
- Tropical downpours: 1-3″
- Potential for flash flooding
- Scattered power outages