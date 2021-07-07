Goodwill goes virtual for its signature celebrity fashion show

Melanie Lawson and her daughter Leah were among the celebrity models who have participated in past Goodwill fashion shows.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Goodwill of North Florida announced its annual awards ceremony and celebrity fashion show -- “Striving to Succeed” -- will be streamed online and shown on Channel 4 at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The change was made in response to the pandemic but said the adjusted format allows it to communicate their mission at an even higher level through using mass media.

“Like so many organizations during the pandemic, we were faced with the decision of how to move forward with a large, annual in person event with more than 600 attendees,” said David Rey, CEO of Goodwill of North Florida. “We opted to take our event virtual, and the final result has far exceeded our expectations. We’re able to highlight what we do, and drill down on why we do it via video storytelling. We can’t wait to share it with everyone since our audience is now unlimited.”

The 30-minute program features a fashion show where stylist Argie Mitra takes viewers through the process of dressing some of Jacksonville’s celebrities head-to-toe in Goodwill finds, complete with thrift shopping tips and jaw-dropping finds. It also features the stories of Goodwill achievers of the year that capture the organization’s mission of sustainability and the formula Donate+Shop=Jobs.

Ad

Visit Facebook.com/GoodwillNFL to RSVP and get details for how to watch online, where the first 100 people to registered will be entered to win a $50 Goodwill stores gift certificate. Or turn to Channel 4 or News4Jax.com at 12:30 p.m. to watch.