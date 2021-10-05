Partly Cloudy icon
World War II hero from Clay County turns 102

Happy 102nd Birthday, Mr. Carter!

Joy Purdy, 5:30, 6:30 & 11 p.m. anchor

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Winton Wright Carter turned 102 on September 30.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A World War II Marine with a Purple Heart turned 102 years old on Thursday.

Mr. Winton Wright Carter -- known as “Sarge” to his friends -- posed for a photo with neighbor and News4Jax anchor Joy Purdy.

News4Jax has done multiple interviews and stories with Mr. Carter. Purdy told his story on Channel 4 in a segment called “Neighbor of valor.” They spoke about his wife, Norma Jean, his memories of WWII and dealing with death.

In 2019 he told News4Jax that he likely inherited his longevity.

“I guess I inherited it from my grandmother. My maternal grandmother, she lived to be 96,” Carter said.

Carter was one of five children born in a small town in Georgia.

“A little north of Waycross. When I finished high school, there was no gainful employment, so I started in the military, and I left home to go to Savannah to join the Army, and I got down there and ran into a Marine sergeant and I put the brakes on right there. I joined the Marines,” Carter said.

He spent 22 years serving his country in the Marine Corps and made a career out of the military.

We hope you have an amazing day, Sarge!

Click here to read more about his life.

"Look who I came across on my morning run! Please wish Mr. Carter a Happy 101st Birthday today!

About the Authors:

Joy Purdy co-anchors the 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. newscasts with Tarik Minor and the 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts with Kent Justice.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

