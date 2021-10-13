Resort set to open world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge

The most famous bridge in Michigan might be the Mackinac Bridge, but by next summer, there’s another one that’s expected to get worldwide attention.

Boyne Mountain Resort has announced it is starting construction on an attraction called “SkyBridge Michigan,” which is slated to become the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, according to the resort.

The bridge will be 1,203 feet long and 118 feet high, and will allow pedestrians to walk along it for panoramic views of the surrounding valley.

Constructed between the peaks of McLouth to Disciples Ridge, the bridge is expected to open in June 2022, and will be a year-round attraction.

The bridge is modeled after a similar attraction in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Visitors to the bridge will take a chairlift to the top of a mountain before proceeding onto the bridge to begin the walk across it.

To view a video of the bridge project, courtesy of Boyne Mountain Resort, check it out below.

Ad

Is this something you would want to try? Let us know in the comments.