🔒 A Father’s Love: Dad pays tribute to Jacksonville 6-year-old killed in accidental shooting

James Fairley is mourning his 6-year-old daughter Nay'loni, who died in an accidental shooting Oct. 7.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville father is mourning the death of his only daughter after she accidentally shot and killed herself.

“I hurt every day,” said James Fairley, the father of 6-year-old Nay’loni Fairley. “That was my only child. That was my only beautiful child that I had, but I know God does not make mistakes.”

Nay’loni died Oct. 7 after an accidental shooting at her house. She will be laid to rest Saturday.

“Amazing, beautiful, strong, confident, admiring” are just some of the words James Fairley uses to describe the first-grader whose life was cut short.

But one special moment earlier this year is what James is holding close to his heart.

James Fairley shared these photos of his daughter, Nay'loni. (Photos provided)

He and Nay’loni danced together at her grandparents’ vow renewal ceremony. It was their only performance together.

Dancing was a passion and talent the duo shared.

RELATED: 🔒'Everything we do ... will be for Nay’loni’: Heartbroken dance coach remembers 6-year-old who died after shooting (Insiders only story)

Ad

“That was a special moment for me and her,” James said. “We knew coming together, me and her by each other’s side, knowing the passion that we have for God, we knew it was going to be something special.”

According to a report from the Florida Department of Children & Families data for child fatalities in Duval County, Nay’loni accidentally shot herself in the head with her mother’s gun.

RELATED: Vigil honors 6-year-old who died after shooting | Family member of 6-year-old who died after shooting: ‘We’re all just hurting’

Ad

James Fairly said he got the heartbreaking call from Nay’loni’s mother, who he says performed CPR on their daughter until first responders got to the scene.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case as an “undetermined death.”

James Fairley says his daughter, Nay'loni, was 'amazing, beautiful, strong and confident.' (Photos provided)

James Fairley is proud of the life his daughter lived in such a short period of time. He said he has no doubt about one thing.

“She was loved by so many,” James said.

Family and friends are gathering at CL Page Mortuary Friday night from 5-7 p.m. for a visitation.

Nay’loni will be laid to rest Saturday morning following a funeral service that begins at 10 a.m. at The Truth Church on Byrnes Road.

Her family is asking everyone in attendance to wear something purple to her services because that was Nay’loni’s favorite color.