2021 Veterans Day discounts & deals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Veterans Day upon us, there are lots of businesses around the state offering discounts for veterans and their families on Thursday.

News4Jax has compiled a list of restaurants and stores offering discounts for those who proudly served our nation.

Military IDs must be presented in order to take advantage of the deals, and the majority of the deals are offered for dine-in only.

Restaurants

Applebee’s – Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free meal when dining in from a limited special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within three weeks.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – On Nov. 11, current and former military members receive a free entree from a select menu, for dine-in only.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu.

Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11, with the offer being available for dine-in or takeout.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active U.S. military can get a complimentary entrée and beverage at all participating CPK locations nationwide Thursday.

Carabba’s Italian Grill: Offering all service members, veterans and first responders 10% off any visit to their local restaurant this Veterans Day, on Thursday, November 11 and year-round with valid ID.

Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili’s – Veterans and active-duty service members who dine in get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Denny’s – Veterans and active military personnel get a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” on Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’: All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free donut Thursday.

Golden Corral – Golden Corral will host their Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 5 pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hooters – Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage on November 11. Dine-in only.

IHOP – Veterans and active-duty military get a free stack of Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster – Veterans and active-duty military, can get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Starbucks – Veterans, military service members, and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on November 11.

Did we miss anything? Email CLuter@wjxt.com to have something added to the list!