Clay County native, Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel recognized with bobblehead

This marks the first bobblehead of Caeleb Dressel, and the bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Dressel.

Green Cove Springs native Caeleb Dressel has seven Olympic gold medals and multiple swimming world records, and now he can add one more -- interesting -- trophy to the case.

Dressel was recognized by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum with a limited-edition bobblehead.

The museum said it’s the first bobblehead made of Dressel, who helped the museum produce it.

The smiling and wide-eyed Dressel bobblehead, with water up to his waist, is raising his index fingers on both hands over his head, signaling No. 1 after a gold-medal performance in the 100-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. The base, which bears his name, is transparent.

Also known for his tattoos, Dressel’s bobbleheads will include the face of an alligator on his left forearm, an eagle with the flag of America on his left shoulder, a bear on his upper left arm, and the American flag on his left forearm.

“We are excited to release this bobblehead of Caeleb Dressel, the world’s fastest swimmer,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Caeleb made quite a splash in Tokyo in 2020 and more Olympics success is sure to be in store in Paris in 2024. We’re confident that this bobblehead will be popular with swimming fans everywhere.”

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in July, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

A member of the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League, Dressel holds world records in the 100 butterfly (long course and short course), 50 freestyle (short course) and 100 individual medley (short course). Dressel won 10 NCAA titles at the University of Florida from 2015-18. He also won a record seven gold medals at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, nine medals (six gold) at the 2018 World Swimming Championships and eight medals (six gold) at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.