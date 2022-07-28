‘Community Giveaway Weekend’: James Coleman to host free backpack giveaway, food distribution & youth football camp

James Coleman, a former Florida State fullback and Jacksonville sports radio host, will host a backpack giveaway, food distribution and youth football camp on July 30 and 31.

Note: The address for the backpack giveaway has changed. We have updated this article to reflect the new location.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The best birthday gift for James Coleman is the opportunity to give back.

Coleman, a former FSU football player and local radio host, is hosting the third annual Community Giveback Weekend, which includes a backpack giveaway, food distribution with FarmShare and a youth football camp.

These events will take place from Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, July 31. Both events are free, but attendees are required to pre-register. You can register here.

The backpack giveaway and food distribution event are on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the Harveys Supermarket on 201 West 48th Street.

Coleman plans to give away at least 2,500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to students in kindergarten through eighth grade and provide food for 1,000 local residents.

Ad

The football camp on Sunday is also free and open to boys and girls ages 7 to 15.

The camp takes place at Andrew Jacksonville High School on 3816 North Main Street from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

“People are still reeling from the impact of this pandemic. Some aren’t necessarily willing to ask for the help, so the backpack and food distribution is a way for them to receive the assistance in a way that’s not demeaning — that’s rewarding for me,” Coleman said.

Click here for more back-to-school events.