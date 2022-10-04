WJXT & CW17 attend 2022 River City Pride festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WJXT & CW17 were proud media sponsors during the 2022 River City Pride festival at Riverside Park on Sunday.

The energy was high and the vibes were great during the beautiful fall day. The community event had it all — entertainers, vendors, speakers and more.

News4JAX, CW17 and River City Live team members had the opportunity to speak with dozens of community members. Festival attendees visited the News4JAX tent and spun the CW17 wheel! Those that signed up to become a News4JAX Insider received Graham Media Group “Swag Bags.”

We danced, laughed, sang and promoted the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion!

“I hope our presence in the Pride festivities this year was as gratifying and fulfilling to everyone who attended as it was for us,” Ciara Earrey, a longtime photojournalist at News4JAX, said. “Pride is always a warm, welcoming and fun environment. We were so PROUD to be there.”

This is the third year the News4JAX and CW17 team has participated in Jacksonville Pride events — first in 2019, then in 2021, and now in 2022.

“Every year Pride gets better and better,” Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer at News4JAX, said. “Being surrounded by like-minded community members who are there to be ‘loud and proud’ is what makes the festival stand out from every other event in Duval County. I am proud to be part of a company that promotes love and acceptance, and that adores Jacksonville just as much as I do.”

Some News4JAX viewers tagged us in posts — thanking us for being part of the community event.

Community members spun the CW17 wheel and signed up to become and Insider on Sunday! Insiders received Graham Media Group "Swag Bags."

One family posted a video on Instagram of their children dancing with their GMG bags.

