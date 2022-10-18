2022 River City Pride parade rescheduled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Pride, in coordination with the City of Jacksonville, has rescheduled its Pride parade after the original October date was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

The new date will be Nov. 20, 2022 — a day that also honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence: Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR).

“We are very excited about the city working with us to successfully get the reschedule planned for that day because now our 2022 Pride parade will be taking place on Transgender Day of Remembrance,” Travis Guthrie, President of River City Pride, said.

Hundreds of organizations and community members are expected to show up and show off their pride and support in Riverside. The one-day event will kick off with a parade from Willow Branch Park through Riverside to Five Points.

This year’s theme is “Be Loud, Be Proud.”

More information will be released closer to the parade. Click here to read more about the significance of Transgender Day of Remembrance.