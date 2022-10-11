National Coming Out Day: Community members celebrate their Pride

The number of people who have come out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender has risen in the last decade, but advocates say there is still work to be done when it comes to overcoming stigma. To talk about this, the president of our local PFLAG Chapter, Cindy Hill-Nobles, joins us via Zoom. PFLAG is an advocate and support system for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day — a day for individuals in the LGBTQ+ community to share stories and celebrate their Pride.

National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 34 years now, and it’s an important reminder about just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had to live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.

While there are still battles that need to be fought every day so that each person in the LGBTQ+ community can have the same rights as everyone else, there is also a lot to be celebrated in 2022.

News4Jax spoke with Jacksonville Pride Festival attendees to hear their coming out stories. You can watch them below.

According to a recent Gallup Poll, more than 7% of Americans identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

