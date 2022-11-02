80º

Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns, holds opening day on Thursday

Get ready for fair food, concerts, games, rides and more

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

2022 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back and will be held from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 13.

The 11-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday when the gates open.

The fair will feature an exhibition hall, concerts, animals, food, rides, contests and more.

Among those performing: Dennis Lee Band, LPT, Kazual, Priscilla Block, Conner Smith, Dean Winter & The Heat and more.

Eventgoers can expect to see livestock and poultry judging, pig racing, trick dogs, magic acts, shows and of course great food and music.

Click here for more information. Click here to see the event calendar. Click here to purchase admission tickets in advance.

Prices: Standard Admission: Adults $10 | Seniors (65 and up) $6 | Kids (ages 6-12) $6 | Kids 5 and under Free | Standard Unlimited Mechanical Ride Armband: $30

Location: Jacksonville Fairgrounds at 510 Fairgrounds Place Jacksonville, Florida 32202

