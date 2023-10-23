68º
🔐 SnapJAX Countdown to Halloween! 👻 Here are the top Halloween submissions in October

The Halloween countdown is on!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: SnapJAX, Jacksonville
SnapJAX user GingerLiz uploaded this photo of The Four-Legged Wizard of Oz! (News4JAX)

We are counting down to Halloween one SnapJAX photo at a time!

News4JAX is getting into the spooky spirit, and we are encouraging our Insiders to follow suit!

News4JAX is featuring one Halloween-related photo a day until Halloween! Be sure to upload your photos and videos so we can show them off on-air and online!

Below are some of our favorite uploads so far!

The photo of the day on Thursday, October 19 was uploaded by Kraulerson!

Kraulerson

Reese!

0
Ponte Vedra Beach

The photo of the day on Friday, October 20 was uploaded by Ed Van Voorhis!

You may remember Ed from our first episode of SnapJAX stories! Ed is a SnapJAX super user and has uploaded 1,501 photos and videos to date!

Ed Van Voorhis

North Georgia mountains. Suches Ga

0
Jacksonville

The photo of the day on Saturday, October 21 was uploaded by socialfly1229!

“Grace & Rigsby as Hotdogs.”

socialfly1229

Grace & Rigsby as Hotdogs

1
Jacksonville

The photo of the day on Sunday, October 22 was uploaded by Ed Van Voorhis!

Ed Van Voorhis

Flying in with a blue angels Atlantic Beach 🏖️ by

0
Penney Farms

The photo of the day on Monday, October 23 was uploaded by JaxZooVol in Jacksonville!

JaxZooVol

Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo in Gardens only 11 days away!

0
Jacksonville

The photo of the day on Tuesday, October 24 was uploaded by Alon LaRoche in Fruit Cove!

It’s dubbed “The Trevor Wolf!” The resemblance is uncanny! Just look at all that hair...

Alon LaRoche

The Trevor Wolf!

0
Fruit Cove

The photo of the day on Wednesday, October 25 was uploaded by Hilary Cromwell!

Hilary Cromwell

101 Dalmatians

0
Neptune Beach

The photo of the day on Thursday, October 26 — which just so happened to be National Pumpkin Day was uploaded by Jessie Varnes! Photoshoots amongst friends — incorporating masks, sheets and jack-o’-lanterns — have grown in popularity over the years.

Jessie Varnes
1
Yulee

The photo of the day on Friday, October 27 was uploaded by SnapJAX user Marylou! “Pebbles wants to be a pumpkin for Halloween,” she said.

Marylou

Pebbles wants to be a pumpkin for Halloween

1
Jacksonville

The photo of the day on Monday, October 30 was uploaded by SnapJAX user GingerLiz!

GingerLiz

Four legged Halloween

0
Jacksonville

