🔐 SnapJAX Countdown to Halloween! 👻 Here are the top Halloween submissions in October

SnapJAX user GingerLiz uploaded this photo of The Four-Legged Wizard of Oz!

We are counting down to Halloween one SnapJAX photo at a time!

News4JAX is getting into the spooky spirit, and we are encouraging our Insiders to follow suit!

Related: 🔐List: Haunted Houses in Northeast Florida sure to scare you into oblivion | Fall list: 2023 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area

News4JAX is featuring one Halloween-related photo a day until Halloween! Be sure to upload your photos and videos so we can show them off on-air and online!

Click here to upload your photos!

Below are some of our favorite uploads so far!

The photo of the day on Thursday, October 19 was uploaded by Kraulerson!

The photo of the day on Friday, October 20 was uploaded by Ed Van Voorhis!

You may remember Ed from our first episode of SnapJAX stories! Ed is a SnapJAX super user and has uploaded 1,501 photos and videos to date!

The photo of the day on Saturday, October 21 was uploaded by socialfly1229!

“Grace & Rigsby as Hotdogs.”

The photo of the day on Sunday, October 22 was uploaded by Ed Van Voorhis!

The photo of the day on Monday, October 23 was uploaded by JaxZooVol in Jacksonville!

JaxZooVol Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo in Gardens only 11 days away! Oct 2, 2023 2 Jacksonville

The photo of the day on Tuesday, October 24 was uploaded by Alon LaRoche in Fruit Cove!

It’s dubbed “The Trevor Wolf!” The resemblance is uncanny! Just look at all that hair...

The photo of the day on Wednesday, October 25 was uploaded by Hilary Cromwell!

The photo of the day on Thursday, October 26 — which just so happened to be National Pumpkin Day — was uploaded by Jessie Varnes! Photoshoots amongst friends — incorporating masks, sheets and jack-o’-lanterns — have grown in popularity over the years.

The photo of the day on Friday, October 27 was uploaded by SnapJAX user Marylou! “Pebbles wants to be a pumpkin for Halloween,” she said.

Marylou Pebbles wants to be a pumpkin for Halloween Oct 27, 2023 1 Jacksonville

The photo of the day on Monday, October 30 was uploaded by SnapJAX user GingerLiz!