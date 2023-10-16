List: Haunted Houses in Northeast Florida sure to scare you into oblivion (Adobe Stock)

Beware — you’re in for a scare!

Northeast Florida is home to multiple haunted houses that will make your heart race and your blood pressure rise. We created a local list of haunted houses — some of which are free — for locals to get into the Halloween spirit.

Check out the list below and let us know if we missed one at the bottom of the article!

Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back and is celebrating 10 years of fear!

The iconic haunted house is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area! There will be candy and photo opportunities. The best part? It’s free!

Daniels Dungeon of Haunted Horrors was voted Jacksonville’s best haunted house in 2021. The free haunted house will be open on Oct. 28, 29 and 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Address: 2189 George Wyth Rd, Orange Park, FL 32073

Daniel's Dungeon of Haunted Horrors (News4JAX)

They’re baccckkkk! 👻🎃😈 13th Floor Halloween Haunted House will bring its gut-wrenching thrills to Jacksonville on select evenings starting Saturday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 4. Click here for tickets, dates and more. Address: 9230 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32225

13th Floor Halloween Haunted House returns with new gut-wrenching thrills (News4JAX)

💀 Stonebridge Haunted House (free to attend) 💀

The Haunted House on Stonebridge is back and scarier than ever!

This neighborhood haunted house will be open nightly from Friday, Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are over 20 scary theme areas, holographic frights, and around 25 animatronics that range from 5 feet to 12 feet!

“This year we are also setting up fundraising QR codes if folks want to donate to a few charities we have set up fundraising campaigns with including St. Jude,” the homeowner said. “We don’t charge admission but wanted to give people an option to donate to charity on behalf of the haunted house.” Address: 2528 Stonebridge Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32223

Haunt Nights at Adventure Landing returns with two brand-new attractions: Coven and The Sideshow in 3D.

Tickets begin at $25. Address: 1944 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Haunt Nights at Adventure Landing (News4JAX)

Pergamum: Where the dead come to life. This haunted house is open on Saturdays in October — Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.

Address: 2909 Barbara Ln, Orange Park, FL

Pergamum in Orange Park (Pergamum in Orange Park)

