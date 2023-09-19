Fall list: 2023 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area

It’s officially fall and the pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses, and more spooktacular events are back!

News4JAX has compiled a 2023 list — including multiple Florida counties and Georgia — of the best pumpkin patches and events in your area! Check them out below. (Want to add your event or pumpkin patch to the list? Email CLuter@wjxt.com)

📸 Upload your fall photos on SnapJAX under the Halloween/Fall category

Duval County

Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo: Jacksonville’s most awaited Halloween event, Spooktacular, is returning for its 36th year. Presented by Vystar Credit Union, Spooktacular runs from October 13-15, 19-22, 26-31, from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm with an early preview for members on October 12, 2023. This bewitching celebration offers more ghastly delights and eerie entertainment than ever before. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their family-friendly costumes to explore the winding pathways of themed decorations. Click here for tickets, dates and more information.

Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo

Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223 | Reopening September 23 - Oct. 31! Open every day from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. “Bring your family to pick out the perfect pumpkin, take pictures, and have fun!” the website said. More info here.

Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

Southside United Methodist Church: Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207 | The Patch is open starting October 2nd. Hours are Mon - Fri from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Sat - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Sun - Honor store.

19th Annual Halloween Doors & More: On Saturday, Oct. 14, The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care will transform the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall into a magical, candy land-themed day of family-friendly fun and entertainment for the 19th annual Halloween Doors & More. Northeast Florida’s premier Halloween event since 2005, Halloween Doors & More, will begin at 2 p.m. for fun attractions with candy, toys, food, interactive experiences, and live characters. To purchase Halloween Doors & More admissions, call 904.886.3883 or visit HDM.CommunityHospice.com.

19th Annual Halloween Doors & More (News4JAX)

13th Floor Haunted House: They’re baccckkkk! 👻🎃😈 13th Floor Halloween Haunted House will bring its gut-wrenching thrills to Jacksonville on select evenings starting Saturday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 4. Click here for tickets, dates and more. Address: 9230 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32225

13th Floor Halloween Haunted House returns with new gut-wrenching thrills (News4JAX)

Ortega United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32210 | This pumpkin patch is open Oct. 1 until Oct. 31, Mon-Thurs, 12-6 p.m. and weekends, 10-8 p.m. with an honor box available. Stop by for family pictures and fun! While you’re there, don’t forget to pick out your Ortega Patch pumpkins! Proceeds support our Ortega Church Youth Ministry.

Ortega Church Pumpkin Patch

Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church and School Pumpkin Patch: Address: 7860 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 | This pumpkin patch is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church and School Pumpkin Patch (News4JAX)

Haunt Nights returns to Adventure Landing: Haunt Nights is proud to open again this Halloween season at Adventure Landing. Opening night is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will run through Halloween night (select nights). Haunt actors and the public are thrilled to have one of the best-haunted house attractions open for another season. Click here for more details.

Jacksonville’s Official Halloween Bar Crawl: The Official Halloween bar crawl also features plenty of trick-or-treating fun for everyone from bar to bar of course. When: Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tickets are $10.99 and can be purchased here.

Jacksonville Official Halloween Bar Crawl (News4JAX)

Isle of Faith United Methodist Church: Address: 1821 San Pablo Road S, Jacksonville, FL | The patch is open every day to the general public with no entry fee from Oct. 7 through Oct. 31. This is a free event and open to the public. There will be fun family events every Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Click here for more information.

Photo:Isle of Faith United Methodist Church

Clay County

Amazing Grace Family Farms Fall Festival — Address: 4251 SR-21, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 | The event runs from Oct. 6 - Nov. 4. Fri: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Sat: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. | Mon: Oct. 16: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

St. Johns County

CROCtoberfest Brew at the Zoo 2023: The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park is hosting their annual CROCtoberfest Brew at the Zoo 2023 on October 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sample beers from Florida breweries while learning about conservation work happening right here in St Johns County from our Conservation partners. Local restaurants will be on hand with some of their favorite dishes. Live music will be played throughout the park. A portion of the proceeds benefit conservation partners. To purchase tickets, visit here. More info.

American crocodile (bottom) and American alligator (top) (Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission)

River of Life United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: Address: 2600 Race Track Rd Fruit Cove, FL 32259 | The River of Life UMC Pumpkin Patch is open Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Happy Haunts at Faith Community Church: 3450 County Road 210, Saint Johns 32259 - Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday, Oct. 7 and will end on the 31st. It opens at 3 p.m. during the week, 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They close at dark.

Nassau County

Northeast Florida Fair — Callahan: Address: 543378 US Highway 1 Callahan, FL 32011 | It’s the 76th-year celebration of the fair! The fair will begin on Saturday, Oct. 7 and go until Sunday, Oct. 22. You can enjoy rides, food, entertainment, live animals, games and more! Click here for more details.

Northeast Florida Fair — Callahan (News4JAX)

Conner’s A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm: Address: 19856 County Road 121, Hilliard, FL 32046 | Fall Events range from Sept. 30 to Oct. 28. Click here for ticket information and more.

Jax Best Pumpkin Patch: Conners A-Maize-Ing Acres

Alachua County

Newberry’s Cornfield Maze: 20015 W Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669 | Starting Sept. 22 - Oct. 28. The Maze will open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. throughout the season. Click here for tickets and more information.

Georgia

Great Pumpkin LumiNights & The Pumpkin Spice Festival at Wild Adventures Theme Park | 9/22/2023 — 10/29/2023| Guests can explore the glow with a bigger, brighter family adventure! A jungle of jack-o-lanterns will return to South Georgia lighting up the night with incredible glowing pumpkin sculptures and plenty of family fun. Click here for more details.

Pro Pumpkin Carver Returns to Great Pumpkin LumiNights

Poppell Farms: 1765 Hyma Poppell Loop Odum, GA 31555 | Fall Harvest Celebration from Sept. 30 - Oct. 3129. Get ready for 20+ attractions, a petting farm, and pumpkins! The farm features a maze, wagon rides, a pumpkin patch and more. Click here for more information.

Poppell Farms

Southern Belle Farm: 1658 Turner Church Rd, McDonough, GA 30252 | There is a wide variety of things to do from pig races to getting lost in a corn maze! Fall Activities Hours: Monday-Tuesday: Closed Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Click here for prices and times.

Southern Belle Farm

Georgia National Fair: The Georgia Fair is back from Oct. Oct. 5 - Oct. 15 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center! The fair will feature rides, games, food, entertainment, livestock and horces, concerts and more! Click here for more information. Address: 401 Golden Isles Pkwy, Perry, GA 31069

