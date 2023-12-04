Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 7 - 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.

More than 300 costumed volunteers will come together to re-create the city of Bethlehem.

Guests will enjoy Christmas lights, interactive moments and more.

The 2023 live nativity event takes place Dec. 7-10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm. The line will begin forming at Ed White High School at 1700 Old Middleburg Rd.

“Depending on your arrival time, you should expect a one to two hour wait. It is generally a one hour wait from when you pull out of Ed White,” the website said.

The event is free and is for the entire family. Click here for more information.

In 2020, Westside Baptist Church hosted its largest Christmas Outreach event ever. In just three days more than 6,000 guests visited the drive-thru event.

