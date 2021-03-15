Krispy Kreme offering festive donuts through St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You’re in luck! Krispy Kreme is going green for Saint Patrick’s Day.

The Luck O’ the Doughnuts collection features these “charming luck-filled” doughnuts: the lucky unicorn, leprechaun, gold coins and sprinkles.

Most are original glazed doughnuts dipped in white frosting -- and then decorated.

The lucky leprechaun is filled with cookies and kreme -- and dipped in green icing.

On March 16 and 17, participating locations will offer a free doughnut to people who come in wearing green.

Lucky Unicorn – An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in white icing, and decorated as a magical unicorn.

Lucky Leprechaun – A Cookies and Kreme filled doughnut, dipped in green icing, decorated with stripes and a lucky leprechaun hat.

Lucky Gold Coins – An Original Glazed® doughnut, dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend

Lucky Sprinkles – An Original Glazed® doughnut, dipped in green icing and sprinkled with shamrocks.