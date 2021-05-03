Free scoops! 🍦 Jax Beach Mayday celebrates grand opening with free ice cream Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayday Handcrafted Ice Creams is opening a new location in Jacksonville Beach.

To encourage guests to come and check it out, the locally-owned ice cream shop is offering free ice cream!

The new shop, located at 1198 Beach Boulevard, Suite 7 in Beach Plaza, will be celebrating their grand opening on Thursday, May 6 from 4-10 p.m. Each guest will enjoy a free sugar cone with a complimentary kid’s scoop of any flavor with more than two dozen delicious flavors to choose from. (One per person, no substitutions. While supplies last.)

“I thought Mayday was a great fit for Jax Beach mainly because I have so many friends with families in the area that are always looking for delicious ice cream and great family experiences,” explains Stephen DiMare, owner of Mayday Handcrafted Ice Creams and its sister-company, Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops. “The beach is a natural fit for artisan ice cream, and what I love most about our new location is that it’s so central. The beach community stretches for miles and miles, so having a shop toward the center with good parking is a real necessity, especially if you have kids with you.”

