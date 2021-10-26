The Morning Show: Making Mema’s Gnocchi Recipe

Italians love their pasta and gnocchi is a variation of the typical semolina type...it is made with potatoes. The name derives from the word nocchio, which translates to a knot in wood. Like other pasta dishes, gnocchi recipes vary from region to region of Italy. My Neapolitan mother perfected this one to delight La Famiglia.
INGREDIENTS
- 6 large unpeeled potatoes
- 1- 1 1/2 cup flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 T. olive oil (EVOO)
- 1 t. salt
- Garlic butter or pesto sauce
1. Boil potatoes in jackets; peel; put through a potato ricer or mash
2. Blend in eggs, oil and salt
3. Add flour a little at a time until all is thoroughly mixed
4. Knead dough lightly on a floured board; form little ropes
5. Cut each rope into pieces 3/4 inch long
6. Roll each piece on the back of a fork or cheese grater to form a curl
7. Cook in salted boiling water until gnocchi rise to the top
8. Boil for 2-3 minutes; do not overcook
9. Drain and serve with garlic butter, pesto or your favorite sauce
10. Sprinkle generously with Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese
11. Mangia, mangia!