The Morning Show: Making Mema’s Gnocchi Recipe

October is Italian heritage month and local chef Lucy Giardino Cortese is showing us how to make fresh gnocchi.

Italians love their pasta and gnocchi is a variation of the typical semolina type...it is made with potatoes. The name derives from the word nocchio, which translates to a knot in wood. Like other pasta dishes, gnocchi recipes vary from region to region of Italy. My Neapolitan mother perfected this one to delight La Famiglia.

INGREDIENTS

6 large unpeeled potatoes

1- 1 1/2 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

2 T. olive oil (EVOO)

1 t. salt

Garlic butter or pesto sauce

1. Boil potatoes in jackets; peel; put through a potato ricer or mash

2. Blend in eggs, oil and salt

3. Add flour a little at a time until all is thoroughly mixed

4. Knead dough lightly on a floured board; form little ropes

5. Cut each rope into pieces 3/4 inch long

6. Roll each piece on the back of a fork or cheese grater to form a curl

7. Cook in salted boiling water until gnocchi rise to the top

8. Boil for 2-3 minutes; do not overcook

9. Drain and serve with garlic butter, pesto or your favorite sauce

10. Sprinkle generously with Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese

11. Mangia, mangia!