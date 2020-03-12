Travel tips: Yes, you can bring those sanitizing wipes on the flight

As concerns grow over the spread of COVID-19 around the United States, many are restricting their travel.

But for those who still need to fly, the Transportation Security Administration shared some information Thursday on what you can do to protect yourself.

TSA said hand sanitizer bottles can be brought through checkpoints, along with tissues, and individual and travel-size packs of sanitizing wipes.

You can even bring the jumbo-size container of disinfecting wipes, TSA said.

“In case you are not aware, when you’re going through screening, you can ask the TSA officer to put on a fresh pair of gloves,” TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

She said those who wear masks in the airport will be asked to pull them down when entering the checkpoint so the officer can get a good look at their face and make sure it matches their travel documents.

For more information on how to avoid getting sick while travel, go to CDC.gov.