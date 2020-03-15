LIST: At-home activities for kids during coronavirus outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a sweeping attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, almost every school district in Florida will extend spring break by an extra week.

If you’re looking for a way to keep your children occupied while they’re stuck at home, here are some ideas:

Read some books.

Have a movie marathon.

Play board games and card games.

Do a puzzle.

Do a craft. Click here for some DIY project ideas from Good Housekeeping.

Put on a play.

Write letters to friends and relatives.

Have your children help you cook something simple in the kitchen.

