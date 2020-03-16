Chick-fil-A restaurants temporarily closing dining room seating for social distancing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide will temporarily close dining room seating in an effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure through social distancing.

The company made the announcement on its website Sunday.

Customers can still purchase items by utilizing the restaurants’ drive-thrus, takeout, delivery or mobile order options, according to Chick-fil-a.

The restaurant’s full statement can be read below:

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”