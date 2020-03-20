Volusia County coronavirus patient is in Flagler County
State officials count COVID-19 patients based on county of residence
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently in Flagler County, officials said Friday.
The county was notified about the patient by the Florida Department of Health.
It’s unclear if the patient is being treated at a hospital in Flagler County or is under self-quarantine in the county. No other details about the patient were released.
Public health officials attribute all COVID-19 cases to the state and county of residence for the individual that tests positive, so on the state’s map that’s tracking all COVID-19 cases, the patient is listed under Volusia County.
More information about COVID-19 cases in Florida can be found online here: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/
As of Friday morning, Flagler County was still listed as having zero cases of coronavirus.
But Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord reminds Flagler County residents not to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, and to focus instead on the one thing that will keep the community safe -- following the public health guidelines established by the Florida Department of Health and the CDC.
RELATED | Putnam, Flagler, Alachua counties taking precautions amid coronavirus pandemic
Flagler County officials said the county will implement additional public protective measures if they become necessary and urged all of the county’s residents and businesses to follow Department of Health and CDC guidance, to include:
- Washing your hands often
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- If you are sick and/or told to self-isolate
- Staying home
- Covering coughs and sneezes
- Wearing a face mask around others
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.
The latest information can be found on Flagler County’s website at www.flaglercounty.org, or by following “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Services” on Facebook or Twitter. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.