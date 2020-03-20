Volusia County coronavirus patient is in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently in Flagler County, officials said Friday.

The county was notified about the patient by the Florida Department of Health.

It’s unclear if the patient is being treated at a hospital in Flagler County or is under self-quarantine in the county. No other details about the patient were released.

Public health officials attribute all COVID-19 cases to the state and county of residence for the individual that tests positive, so on the state’s map that’s tracking all COVID-19 cases, the patient is listed under Volusia County.

More information about COVID-19 cases in Florida can be found online here: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

As of Friday morning, Flagler County was still listed as having zero cases of coronavirus.

But Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord reminds Flagler County residents not to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, and to focus instead on the one thing that will keep the community safe -- following the public health guidelines established by the Florida Department of Health and the CDC.

Flagler County officials said the county will implement additional public protective measures if they become necessary and urged all of the county’s residents and businesses to follow Department of Health and CDC guidance, to include:

Washing your hands often

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

If you are sick and/or told to self-isolate

Staying home

Covering coughs and sneezes

Wearing a face mask around others

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

The latest information can be found on Flagler County’s website at www.flaglercounty.org, or by following “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Services” on Facebook or Twitter. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts: