Age limitations remain as more than 40% of doses unused at federal and state vaccine sites in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 40% of vaccine doses are still available at federal and state sites in Jacksonville. This comes as a growing demand to get the governor to lower the age requirements for vaccination.

State officials announced today the three FEMA-sponsored sites in Jacksonville, which includes Gateway Mall and two satellite sites are hitting a milestone. The sites have collectively vaccinated 30,000 people since March 3rd.

But a News4Jax analysis found that since March 3rd the sites have had 53,000 doses available to them, meaning about 57% of doses available have been administered.

The site at Gateway Mall can administer 3,000 shots per day, but the latest numbers show it’s not giving out that many.

Tuesday, workers gave the vaccine to 1,400 people, less than half of the total daily number of shots available.

State data shows the five sites across Jacksonville have only administered, on average, 62% of the doses available to them each day. Officials are pushing back on any assumptions that the doses are being thrown away or wasted.

Data from Tuesday alone shows:

The satellite site at Oceanway community center can vaccinate 500 shots per day. It administered 163.

The Carver Community Center can vaccinate up to 500 people. It vaccinated 275.

Edward Waters College can give 500 vaccines. It administered 77 shots total that day.

The state vaccine site at Regency Mall has administered close to its capacity of 2,000 per day. It gave 1,746 doses Tuesday.

The Incident Commander at Gateway, Ron Beesly, said the because sites are not reaching capacity, 300 people are working on a community outreach team trying to get people to register for a vaccine. However, Beesly said no vaccines are going to waste.

“We never throw away and none have ever been unused. There have been occasions when we’ve had a nurse stuck her hand by accident and that would be thrown away as contaminated but that’s rarely happened,” he said.

State officials said they did not receive an allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so the sites only offer Pfizer.