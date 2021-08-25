Johnson & Johnson says booster shots increase antibodies 900%

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It looks like booster shots will likely be recommended for people who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report from CNN.

J&J says phase two studies show people who receive boosters six months after the initial dose showed a nine-fold increase in antibodies from a month after the first shot.

That data comes days after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for people who got Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine.

Recipients of those shots become eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, J&J also said a booster is needed after eight months based on interim data it reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in July.

Health officials believe immunity from the vaccines eventually starts to wane, leaving recipients more vulnerable to infection if they don’t get boosters.

J&J’s single-shot vaccine came out in February, a couple of months after Pfizer and Moderna’s version.

The first people to receive it are just now starting to hit the six-month mark.

About 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with J&J’s shot.