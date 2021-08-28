DCPS opens school vaccine clinic to community Saturday to boost shot totals

DCPS held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the community at Riverside High School on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With thousands of kids back in school, Duval County Public Schools is encouraging the community to take a shot at the coronavirus vaccine.

“I think it’s important we support any mitigating strategies to have in place for our students,” said Elizabeth Trisotto, the Director of School Health Services for DCPS.

On Saturday, people were in and out of Riverside High School’s gymnasium to take advantage of the district’s walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinic. The clinic is one of several clinics the district will hold through the fall. Saturday’s clinic only offered the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re just trying to give our students and community access to these vaccines. We’re offering in-school vaccination clinics with the Florida Department of Health; and then today we’ve partnered with Healthcare Ready to offer vaccines on Saturdays,” Trisotto added.

Duval County school teacher Yolanda Davis brought her husband, Leland Davis, to take his first shot. Yolanda is already fully vaccinated.

“My wife decided… she told me to come down here and take this shot so that’s what I did. I didn’t want to argue,” said Leland Davis.

While Leland was hesitant about the vaccine initially, his wife believes it’s lifesaving.

“I didn’t want to lose him. It’s too many people dying,” said Yolanda.

About 59% of Duval County residents have received a coronavirus vaccine. Currently, to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine you must be at least 12 years old and older.

The next vaccine clinic will happen inside Riverside High’s gymnasium in three weeks. People can come here and get their second Pfizer shot or even the first one.