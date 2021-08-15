COVID-19 vaccination clinics begin this week in DCPS secondary schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting this week, each secondary school in Duval County will host a vaccine event.

The school system is partnering with the Florida Department of Health – Duval County to vaccinate employees and students aged 12 and older.

RELATED: DCPS setting up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in every secondary school for students, employees

The Duval County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard says since the first day of school 66 students and 16 staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

The majority of the cases are in elementary schools, where students 12 and younger can’t get vaccinated.

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, a pediatric infectious disease specialist for Wolfson Children’s Hospital, posted to social media on Sunday saying 82 new coronavirus cases in Duval schools the first week is definitely an undercount.

Ad

He said parents should be aware their child may be infected, and that they should mask up and get vaccinated if they are eligible.

Baptist Health reported Sunday that 13 children are currently being treated at Wolfson Children’s Hospital for COVID-19 and five are in the intensive care unit.

Baptist says more than 90% of the COVID patients age 12 and older in its five hospitals right now haven’t been fully vaccinated.

Starting Wednesday, four DCPS schools will initiate the district’s plan to have a vaccine clinic at every secondary school in the county.

Through the end of August and September, staff and students 12 and up can get both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at one of the 54 schools participating.

Ad

SCHEDULE: Here’s when each middle school/high school is offering first and second dose

There is a parental consent form that needs to be filled out. You can find it here: https://dcps.duvalschools.org/Page/30737.