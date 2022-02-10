63º
Which workout is right for you? This fun quiz will help you determine exactly that

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Do you already have a workout plan in place, or are you looking to shake things up a bit? (Pexels stock image)

Exercise can be great once you get into a healthy routine -- especially when you’re doing some workouts you enjoy.

Getting that heart rate up won’t feel like such a chore if you’re doing something you love. But that can be half the battle: Finding that perfect fit.

So, whether you’re struggling to get into a routine at all, or your regimen needs just a bit of a shakeup, we have a healthy heart-inspired quiz, just below, to help give you some inspiration on what that next athletic step should be in your life.

OK, now tell us in the comments below: Would you give yoga a shot? How about Zumba? Good luck!

