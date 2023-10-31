Have you ever wondered why some people enjoy the spooky and scary?

If you love watching scary movies, going on ghost tours or visiting haunted houses, you’re not alone. Many people enjoy that feeling of fear.

But, why is that?

“Fear impacts your brain in many different ways. When you are sensing or anticipating danger, your brain becomes more alert and focused,” said Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “It also releases dopamine into the brain, which is the reward and pleasure neurotransmitter. This is why we seek those experiences over and over again.”

Albers said doing something spooky, like going to a haunted house, gives people the chance to step out of their comfort zones and experience something new -- but in a safe and controlled way.

They may also feel a sense of accomplishment once it’s over.

And while feeling fearful can be thrilling, it’s important to know your limits.

For some, it can actually be damaging to their mental health.

Albers said red flags to look out for include difficulty sleeping, nightmares, paranoia and having trouble relaxing your body.

“The enjoyment that we experience from scary situations can vary from person to person. It depends on individual differences and experiences that you’ve had in the past with scary situations,” she said. “Know your limits. Be mindful of how you respond to scary situations and seek them out.”

She also advises being mindful of what you’re exposing your kids to.

She said sometimes they don’t know the difference between real situations and imaginary ones.