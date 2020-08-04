Jacksonville church members experienced COVID-19 symptoms before Florida reported its 1st cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church choir have not met together in person in months. The fear of the coronavirus entering the sanctuary and infecting members closed the San Marco church’s doors on March 8.

It wasn’t until months later that church members realized several of them had experienced symptoms of the virus -- possibly months before Florida reported its first cases.

Minister of Music and Worship Tommy Shapard had the most severe case, spending seven days in a hospital in late March.

“I was in such bad shape. They were anticipating that they might have to resuscitate me in that moment,” Shapard said. “My heart could have gone out, and they would have had to try to, you know, bring me back.”

Choir member Amy Quinn had been sick for six weeks. She was taken to a hospital on Feb. 1 after passing out in her home.

“I went and saw my primary -- no fever but just this really bad cough, trouble breathing,” Quinn said. “So they put me on antibiotics and a major cough syrup. That cough prolonged for several weeks, and I want back to my primary several weeks later because it had not dissipated.”

It wasn’t until after Shapard became severely ill in the hospital that she went to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

“Lo and behold, in June, when I finally got my antibody test, I tested positive for the antibodies,” Quinn said.

She wasn’t the only one.

Handbell choir ember Art Martz was sick at home with a fever for weeks, beginning in early March.

“I had strongly suspected that it was COVID with everything else that was going on. But it wasn’t until probably the second week in April that I was able to actually get antibody tests as part of a regular checkup, and it came back positive,” Martz said. “I was not at all surprised because I was pretty certain that I had had it.”

Handbell choir member Lindsay Bergstrom didn’t come to choir practice once in March because she was feeling so sick, too. Months later, she got tested for any sign of the virus.

“Sure enough, I had antibodies,” Bergstrom said.

All four showed the News4Jax I-TEAM their positive results for antibodies.

But Shapard said they discovered, in all, seven people from the church tested positive for the coronavirus. Fourteen others who were sick in the same window of time have since tested positive for antibodies.

“I think everybody but one person that was sick came back positive -- and only one negative,” Shapard said. “This was a classic superspreader event, and it was before we knew that it was here.”

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, chief physician executive of Baptist Health, said they have had cases in which patients said they were experiencing symptoms as early as February.

“As we look back retrospectively, there are a lot of people who had symptoms consistent with COVID, and either testing wasn’t available or it wasn’t being thought about that early on, and then presumably did have COVID,” Ransom said.

According to Shapard, he and one other person had to be hospitalized. He said many of them had mild or asymptomatic cases.

“Who’s to know when we were transmitting it. Was it saying by to each other, and after rehearsal we’re talking those close to one another, or eating some snacks that we have after choir, or was it during the actual singing?” Shapard said. “We just don’t know.”

Some of the members have been donating plasma. Shapard said they have made seven donations between three members. Martz, who got tested positive for antibodies in June and was positive, is still donating because they still show up in his tests.