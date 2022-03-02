I-TEAM: Hacking into your home

The News4JAX I-TEAM partnered with Consumer Reports to find out how crooks hack into home security systems and how to stop it from happening to you.

What if we told you the home security system you have for protection can be hacked in the amount of time it takes you to read this. Frightening to think you and your family are at risk, but the good news: there’s a fix.

The News4JAX I-TEAM learned from security experts at Consumer Reports that certain home security systems can be disabled in a matter of seconds with a process called “jamming.”

“Jamming is when a burglar or hacker blocks the wireless signal of a door sensor, window sensor or motion sensor in a security system. That allows them to access your home without actually triggering the alarm,” warned Consumer Reports’ Dan Wroclawski.

Acting as if a real burglar would, a Consumer Reports tester is able to disable certain home security systems when he jams the signal to the security sensor. Then, he is able to slip inside the house.

Consumer Reports found five home security systems susceptible to these types of attacks:

Adobe Iota

Cove Home Security

Eufy 5-Piece Home Alarm Kit

Ring Alarm

SimpliSafe the Essentials

With Abode and SimpliSafe, Consumer Reports says the two system CAN detect jamming and will alert the homeowner if that happens BUT the alarms won’t trigger. The other three systems offer no user alerts.

Consumer Reports shared its findings with all the security companies. Eufy was the only manufacturer that explicitly said it would fix the jamming risk in a future update.

Cove said it “...plans to add jam detection to its system next year, but likely as an optional feature.”

“The good news is that jamming attacks are very rare and security systems and other low-tech security solutions will often deter burglars,” said Wroclawski.

If you own one of these systems, don’t feel the need to run out and replace it. Consumer Reports says both the Ring and SimpliSafe systems perform well in other tests, including motion detection and ease of use and setup.

Or consider a Kangaroo Front Door Security Kit, which wasn’t susceptible to Consumer Reports’ jamming attacks.

If you want to beef up your home security system, consider adding some security cameras to the mix. They can record what’s happening and are not easily jammed.

No matter which alarm system you have, Consumer Reports says you should NOT use the branded yard signs or decals that came with it, because that could alert a hacker to your specific type of system. Instead, use generic signs and decals.

Security experts say additional, inexpensive ways to boost the security of your home include:

Adding motion detector lighting

Keeping the area around your home clear so there’s nowhere to hide

Placing a heavy-duty stick in the door track of your patio doors

Putting spare keys in a hidden lock box

Replacing the garage door opener that you keep in your car with a keychain remote you can take with you

