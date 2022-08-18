2 men accused of voter fraud now also accused of forging signatures on petition forms

Two men charged with fraudulently trying to register people to vote last year are now facing new criminal charges for similar crimes, according to state attorney investigators.

According to the arrest warrant, 33-year-old Jordan Daniels and 31-year-old Devin King turned in petitions to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office with “large volumes” of fraudulent signatures.

Investigators tracked down the voters whose names were used and confirmed that their signatures had indeed been forged.

With the initial charges, alarm bells went off while the Department of Elections was inspecting a total of more than 400,000 signatures in both 2021 and 2022.

“My staff picked it out very quickly,” Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said two months ago when Daniels and King were initially charged with fraudulently trying to register voters. “We saw the same names, the same PIN, and the same signature.”

Suspicions were raised once again, according to law enforcement, on some Constitutional Amendment Initiative Petition forms that the News4JAX I-TEAM obtained from the Supervisor of Elections Office.

They contain voters’ names, addresses, dates of birth and signatures, of which several -- once again -- were forged, according to investigators.

Daniels and King are now each facing an additional charge of the “criminal use of personal identification information” after law enforcement contacted the voters whose signatures were used.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators were able to “locate 10 voters whose personal information appeared on the petitions. All 10 voters advised they were not familiar with the document, nor did they recognize the signature to be theirs. All victims advised they had not authorized anyone to use their personal information.”

It’s unclear what the constitutional amendment petition the men are accused of trying to manipulate was intended to do. Hogan said the suspicious petitions were thrown out by his employees.

News4JAX reached out to both King and Daniels for comment about the charges they are facing. We haven’t heard back.